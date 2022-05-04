Official trailer for The Sex Pistols television series released by Disney Plus

By Chris King • 04 May 2022 • 1:23

Photo of The Sex Pistols in Trondheim, Norway, July 1977. Credit: Wikimedia Commons on Flickr- Riksarkivet (National Archives of Norway)

Disney Plus has released the trailer for the long-awaited six-part TV series about The Sex Pistols



The official trailer has been released by Disney Plus today, Tuesday, May 3, for the six-part television series based on the legendary punk rock icons, The Sex Pistols. Directed by Oscar-winner, Danny Boyle – who is also the executive producer – it charts the band’s short-lived, but unforgettable career in the music world.

It is based on the memoir of the band’s guitarist, Steve Jones. This long-anticipated series, created and co-written by Craig Pearce, chronicles the early days of The Sex Pistols in West London, through to their incredible meteoric climb to fame. There is no denying that these four young men changed the face of rock and roll music in 1977.

Malcolm McLaren, their streetwise manager is played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. ‘With the right guidance you could change the world’, McLaren is seen telling the boys in the trailer. An announcer is then heard saying ‘Punk has taken London’s youth by storm’, over footage of rioting.

Throughout their journey, The Pistols had an amazing connection with the now Dame Vivienne Westwood, London’s iconic fashion designer, whose outfits were at the heart of the punk movement. The character of Westwood is filled by Talulah Riley, who starred in the ‘St Trinian’s’ film.

Punk icon Jordan is played by Maisie Williams, of Game of Thrones fame, while there is a screen debut for Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter, Iris Law, as Soo Catwoman.

In the trailer, grainy 1970s-style footage shows the fans clashing with the police while the band carry on performing on stage. In a loud wall of sound, The Sex Pistols are seen ‘kicking this country awake if it kills us’.

This epic series will ‘guide us through a kaleidoscopic, telling of three of the most epic, chaotic, and mucus-spattered years in the history of music’, says the synopsis from Disney Plus.

‘This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future’, who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government, and changed music and culture forever’ it adds.

John ‘Johnny Rotten’ Lydon, the charismatic frontman of the band was not involved in any way with the creation of this series. After being snubbed by his former bandmates, he launched a vicious verbal attack on them in an interview with The Sun previously.

‘Cutting me out is a shockingly stupid move. It’s so ridiculous. It’s so preposterous’, he commented. ‘They can all f**k off. I supported them for years and years and years, knowing they were dead wood’, as reported by metro.co.uk.

