By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 May 2022 • 19:36

Pfizer reports growing demand for its Covid-19 pill Source: Pfizer handout

Despite most countries around the world signalling the end of the pandemic, Pfizer reports strong and growing demand for its Covid-19 pill Paxlovid.

The company, who reported astronomical profits, has said that its new pill would be a valuable means for governments to limit the severity of future outbreaks as they ease sanitary rules.

According to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla, the company is seeing “very strong signs of increasing demand for Paxlovid as it remains one of the best tools we have.” He added that the company is also focused on developing a vaccine booster along the lines of the flu jab, a once-a-year booster.

Adding that it’s not easy to achieve, Bourla told AP: “People are tired of the repeated booster, so it is extremely important to come to a vaccine that could be a yearly vaccine.

“There’s a tremendous pressure across the world to get our lives back. As a result of these things, it’s very clear that we will have waves of COVID-19 infections.”

Paxlovid, which was given conditional approval in January by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

Orders for the pill have been placed by a wide range of countries including the US, Israel, Bahrain and Canada.

With many predicting that we could see a return to the bad days of Covid-19, Pfizer reports growing demand for its coronavirus pill.

