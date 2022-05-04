By Chris King • 04 May 2022 • 3:43

Credit: Wikipedia - Tânia Rêgo/ABr - Agência Brasil CC BY 3.0 br

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, Pope Francis accuses NATO of ‘barking at Russia’s door’



In an interview published by the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, on Tuesday, May 3, Pope Francis revealed that he has asked to travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ask him to stop the war in Ukraine, but that he is yet to receive a response.

Pope Francis explained that while he has spoken with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskyy, he has not yet spoken with Putin, although he did receive a call on his birthday last December. He told the publication that after 20 days of the war, he had asked Pietro Parolin, his Cardinal Secretary of State, to contact Moscow.

“Of course, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow some windows. We have not yet received a response, and we continue to insist, although I am afraid that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting right now” added the pontiff.

The Pope also revealed that in his recent meeting with Victor Orban, the Hungarian president, he had been assured that the Russians “have a plan and that on May 9 everything will be over. I hope so, then we would also understand the speed of the recent escalation these last days”.

“Because now, it’s not just Donbas, it’s Crimea, it’s Odessa, it’s taking away Ukraine’s Black Sea access, that’s all. I am pessimistic, but we must make all possible gestures to stop the war”, he stressed.

Speaking about visiting Ukraine, he commented, “I feel that I do not have to go. First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet with Putin. But I am a priest, what can I do? I do what I can. If Putin opened the door….” he advanced. According to Corriere Della Sera, Pope Francis’s concern is that Putin, for the time being, will not stop.

Francisco pointed out his belief that before war broke out, the presence of NATO moving closer to Putin’s borders might not be fully to blame for him invading, but that their “barking at the gates of Russia” did not help, as reported by larazon.es.

