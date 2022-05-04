By Alex Glenn • 04 May 2022 • 15:17

Spain extends existing COVID-19 entry restrictions for travellers, for a little longer.

The authorities in Spain have decided to carry on enforcing existing coronavirus travel restrictions for travellers heading into the country from the European Union, the Schengen Area and “third countries.” According to the official Spanish Gazette BOE, these restrictions will last until May 15.

The official Spanish Gazette states: “This order will take effect from 12:00 pm on July 22, 2020, until 12:00 pm on May 15, 2022, without prejudice to its eventual modification to respond to a change in circumstances or new recommendations in the field of the European Union.”

Vaccinated travellers will need to prove that they have been vaccinated in the last 270 days or have received their booster jab.

Unvaccinated adult holidaymakers will only be able to enter the country if they can show that they have recovered from COVID in the previous six months before travelling, or have a negative covid test, according to Schengenvisainfo.

Travellers should check the https://www.spth.gob.es/ website for entry requirements and details of any forms that need to be filled in before entering Spain.

