By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 18:20

Surrey traffic accident: HUGE multi-vehicle collision grinds M3 to a standstill. Image: Markus Spiske

The accident occurred near the junction for Bracknell on Wednesday, May 4.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT – A huge multi-vehicle collision has brought traffic to a standstill on the M3 motorway in Surrey on Wednesday, May 4, as lanes are closed southbound near the junction for Bracknell.

Five vehicles including a lorry were involved in the traffic accident which happened at around 3.20 pm southbound between Junction 2 and Junction 3.

As a result of the collision, emergency services including an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and the southbound carriageway between Junction 2 (Thorpe) and Junction 3 – which services other areas of Berkshire – has been closed.

Travel monitor Inrix said: “M3 Southbound blocked, stationary traffic due to accident, a lorry and four other vehicles involved from J2 M25 J12 to J3 A322 ( Lightwater / Bagshot ).

“There is an air ambulance on scene and traffic is also being held on the northbound side.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Surrey please be aware the M3 is closed southbound between J2 M25 Thorpe & J3 Bagshot Lightwater due to a serious collision. Emergency services including the Air Ambulance are in attendance. Please expect delays and allow extra journey time if travelling this afternoon.”

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the M3 southbound between Junction 2 and Junction 3. Emergency services are present and road closures are in place including at the M25 junction. Please avoid this area of the motorway if you can.”

