By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 14:31

Susanna Reid reveals huge viewing figures for Boris Johnson interview on GMB.

The 51-year-old grilled the UK Prime Minister on Good Morning Britain on May 3.

GMB host Susanna Reid has taken to Twitter to reveal the huge viewing figures garnered from her interview with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, May 3.

The 51-year-old revealed: “A peak audience of 1.3 million watched the interview with Boris Johnson yesterday @gmb. It just goes to show how important these interviews are to our viewers.

She added: “The show reached 2.4 million between 6-9 am.”

Susanna quizzed the PM on Russia’s war on Ukraine and asked him about Russia threatening to target UK politicians.

Boris Johnson commented that the threats against UK diplomats are “totally beyond the pale.” He believes that there is “no justification” for Russia to target UK diplomats.

She also raised a specific case to highlight the cost of living increase in the UK.

The mum-of-three spoke about the case of OAP Elsie who has seen her energy bill increase from £17 to £85 a month.

The Good Morning Britain host told the PM that as a result, the OAP has had to cut down to one meal a day and now travels on buses all day in order to reduce her energy bills by being out of the house.

In response, Mr Johnson replied: “The 24-hour freedom bus pass was actually something that I actually introduced.”

Following the interview, Reid revealed that she had been in contact with Elsie and received her feedback.

“I’ve spoken to Elsie, since the interview this morning with the Prime Minister and she says how disappointed she is with what he said,” Reid revealed on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr show on Tuesday, May 3.

She added: “Because she says there are people who are even worse off than she is and there was no answer for them. Apart from ‘I was the person who was responsible for the bus pass’ I mean, as if she’s supposed to be grateful?!”

“But I would say for any Prime Minister, any party leader who deals with a difficult case like that, the answer is not to just revert to, ‘We’re going to invest for the long term. We’re making sure people have got jobs. We’ve got this fund over there that can help,’” she contined.

“The answer is to say, ‘That sounds dreadful for Elsie. I’d like to find out more about it. And you know, if she would let me, I would get in touch with Elsie as Prime Minister and find out exactly what that means. And let’s see how we can help her’. That’s the answer,” Reid said.

