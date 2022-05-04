BREAKING: Toddler fighting for her life after being locked on bus for several hours in 29-degree heat

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 11:01

BREAKING: A toddler has been left fighting for her life after being locked on a bus for several hours in 29-degree heat.

The young girl is in critical condition in hospital following the traumatic incident on Wednesday, May 4.

The three-year-old was trapped inside a minivan outside her daycare centre near Rockhampton in Central Queensland from drop off to pick up time. When she was discovered, she was found ‘unresponsive’ and was rushed to hospital.

The young girl was found in the van outside the Le Smileys Early Learning Centre on Lucas Street in Gracemere. She had been there from 9.30 am until around 3.15 pm, according to local reports.

Queensland Ambulance said at the time: “A three-year-old girl was found unconscious in a vehicle at Gracemere today.

“The girl was located on a bus out the front of a school on Lucas Street just before 3 pm. She was transported in a critical condition to Rockhampton Hospital.”

The ambulance service’s Central Region operations manager Jason Thompson told reporters that “on the crew’s arrival Queensland Police were already on scene and escorted the crew into the childcare centre where the young child was on the floor in the admin area,” he said.

Reporting on the events, Nine News Queensland reporter Tim Arvier told 4BC that “it’s believed she has been on the bus since 9.30 am, she was found around 3.15 pm.”

According to the Daily Mail, the parents of the three-year-old are with her at the hospital, where is remains in a ‘critical but stable’ condition.

This is a developing news story, we will update you with further information as it is made available.

