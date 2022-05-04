Trending:

Shock as Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov is killed, tributes flood social media

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 22:40

Shock as Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov is killed, tributes flood social media.

The popular TV reporter was killed by Russian shelling.

TRIBUTES have flooded social media after it was announced that popular Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov was killed by Russian shelling.

According to reports on Wednesday, May 4, Mr Makhov, a war veteran and a TV reporter originally from Luhansk, lost his life during Russian shelling attack.

Tributes have poured in for the well-respected reporter, who is believed to have volunteered to join the Ukrainian army to fight for his country.

“Today my good friend Oleksander Makhov, brilliant journalist, volunteer and courageous soldier, gave his life, defending Ukraine. Rest in peace, brother,” one person said on Twitter.

Another person wrote: “Another dark day for Ukrainian war journalism.

“Oleksandr Makhov, a war veteran and a TV reporter originally from Luhansk, has been killed in a Russian shelling attack.

“Rest in peace.”

“Our Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov was killed in the battles for Ukraine’s independence. Rest in Peace,” another said.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov died as a result of Russian shelling.

“He was a professional correspondent, highly respected by media community in Ukraine.

“You lived through war. Rest in peace.”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

