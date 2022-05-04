By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 14:01

Continued downpour in Valencia breaks long-standing rainfall record for May. Image: Bomberos Valencia

A large storm on Tuesday, May 3 caused the largest rainfall in the month of May since 1871.

THE heavy storm on Tuesday, May 3, has broken a historic rainfall record in Valencia for the month of May and caused heavy flooding everywhere. The storm caused the largest rainfall in the month of May since 1871.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), in just over 24 hours (from midnight on Monday to Tuesday until 9.00 am on Wednesday, May 4) more than 232.2 litres per square metre have been collected in the city, specifically in the rain gauge that the Aemet installed at its headquarters in Viveros.

In fact, from March 3 until May 4, a further record has been registered by AEMET; 510.2 litres per square metre of rainfall in Valencia. This number means that in just two months, the rainfall in Valencia has already surpassed that predicted by the weather agency in the region for the whole year.

The storm lasted for hours and caused flooding in Valencia, numerous incidents such as the closure of all the city’s tunnels and even metro lines, and an infinite amount of lightning and thunder were all documented on social media.

🧑‍🚒Nit complicada per als serveis d’emergència per la situació que han deixat les intenses pluges

📹Vídeo que mostra 2 rescats d’esta nit a Paterna. Els bombers han rescatat un conductor d’ambulància i una dona que no podia eixir pels seus mitjans d’una zona pròxima a l’estació pic.twitter.com/wCGFFTt2la — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) May 4, 2022

As predicted, the whole province is still on yellow alert for heavy rain and storms on May 4.

However, the State Meteorological Agency noted that the rain may spread further south with “persistent and heavy” rain and thunderstorms predicted. While Valencia city and the metropolitan area will still likely be hit by rainfall, although much lighter than on May 3, according to AEMET.

