By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 May 2022 • 16:54

Valencian physiotherapist caught red-handed raping a two-year-old girl Source: Pexels

A physiotherapist who works in the Valencian town of Torrent was arrested on May 3rd after being caught red-handed raping a two-year-old girl.

The physiotherapist who worked in the local municipal centre was surprised by the girl’s father after he heard her cries. According to the police, he broke down the door, only to find the paedophile red-handed.

The event is said to have happened around 6pm at the Casa de la Dona, a municipal centre in Torrent, where the girl’s parents had taken her for a consultation with a specialist. The girl is understood to have cerebral palsy.

It is not yet known how the physiotherapist came to be alone with the girl, however it is presumed that he saw and took the opportunity to abuse her. Following the incident, the girl was moved to the General Hospital of Valencia, where she was examined by a medical and a forensic doctor, with the latter establishing the extent of her injuries.

Given the seriousness of the crime and the possibility that the individual has committed the same type of crime before, the court in Torrent has ordered that the accused’s detail remain secret whilst the police conduct further investigations.

Part of the police’s investigation is looking into how the Valencian physiotherapist came to be alone with the two-year-old girl that he was caught raping.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.