By Laura Kemp • 04 May 2022 • 12:49
WATCH: Most adorable ring bearer greets his mum at her wedding. Image and video: samsstyles_97_
samsstyles_97_ , who shared the video of her cousin getting married, said in the video: “Just wait for his reaction when he sees his momma coming down the aisle.”
As soon as the tiny boy sees his mother walking down the aisle he shouts: “Hey mom!” waving his hands as guests laugh.
He runs down the aisle, past all of the wedding guests, to his mum as they both embrace. The two then walk down the aisle, with the little boy holding hands with the bride and her father in what is a beautiful moment for everyone.
Watch the video here:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.