By Laura Kemp • 04 May 2022 • 12:49

WATCH: Most adorable ring bearer greets his mum at her wedding. Image and video: samsstyles_97_

When samsstyles_97_ shared an adorable video on TikTok of her cousin greeting his mum at her wedding, the video went viral due to its level of cuteness!

samsstyles_97_ , who shared the video of her cousin getting married, said in the video: “Just wait for his reaction when he sees his momma coming down the aisle.”

As soon as the tiny boy sees his mother walking down the aisle he shouts: “Hey mom!” waving his hands as guests laugh.

He runs down the aisle, past all of the wedding guests, to his mum as they both embrace. The two then walk down the aisle, with the little boy holding hands with the bride and her father in what is a beautiful moment for everyone.

Watch the video here:

