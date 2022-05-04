By Joshua Manning • 04 May 2022 • 14:02

WATCH: Peacock courtship in the middle of Madrid stops traffic

A video posted on Tuesday, 3, May showed the incredible moment of a Peacock courtship in the middle of Madrid, with the male peacock attempting to impress his female counterpart.

“Wonderful on the way to work: the #courtship of the male to the female in the middle of a Madrid street... although she doesn’t seem very interested #AnimalLovers” read a tweet posted by a lady who filmed the spectacle on route to work.

Maravilla camino del trabajo: el #cortejo del pavo a la pava en plena calle madrileña… aunque ella no parece muy interesada #AnimalLovers pic.twitter.com/FjQZM8WQn0 — Sylvia Fernández de Bobadilla (@sybobadilla) May 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @sybobadilla

In the video, you can see how the male peacock is spreading his tail under the watchful eye of the female, who seems uninterested, while the street traffic comes to a standstill. A car is honking at the male to move out of the way, but he doesn’t move until a pedestrian approaches him and with a wave, makes him move to the other side of the street. Meanwhile, other passers-by do not hesitate to record this moment with their phones.

This is not the first time that these animals have roamed the streets of the capital. During lockdown, images were captured of peacocks jumping over the Retiro fence in search of food, coming from the Fuente del Berro park, as reported by Madrid Secreto, with other reported cases of peacocks sneaking into shops with the Police having to come and rescue the animals.

