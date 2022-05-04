By Joshua Manning • 04 May 2022 • 11:03

WATCH: US Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

US Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked last night on stage in Los Angeles.

On the night of Tuesday 3, May, US Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles.

“Somebody attacked Dave Chappelle during his comedy routine. The attacker dislocated his wrists,” read a tweet posted with a video of the moment a man jumped on stage and tackled the famous Comedian.

Alguien atacó a Dave Chappelle durante un monólogo. El atacante se dislocó las muñecas. https://t.co/6NlXjWHBOO — Gabriel Cebrián (@Gaceru) May 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Gaceru

In another video showing the aftermath of the incident, Dave Chappelle thanked Actor, Singer and fellow Comedian Jamie Foxx, who ran up on stage to defend the Comedian, stating that: “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will turn up in a sheriff hat”, Jamie Foxx responded by saying that he thought the incident was part of the show, going on to say how important it was to protect Chappelle and other comedians.

“Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl”, read a tweet posted by @e5quire.

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @e5quire.

“Definitely don’t tackle #DaveChappelle while he’s performing on stage”, read another tweet that showed a video of the attacker being transferred in to an ambulance, with what appear to be dislocated wrists.

Credit: [email protected]_a_w_p