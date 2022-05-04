By Joshua Manning • 04 May 2022 • 11:03
WATCH: US Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA
On the night of Tuesday 3, May, US Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles.
“Somebody attacked Dave Chappelle during his comedy routine. The attacker dislocated his wrists,” read a tweet posted with a video of the moment a man jumped on stage and tackled the famous Comedian.
Alguien atacó a Dave Chappelle durante un monólogo. El atacante se dislocó las muñecas. https://t.co/6NlXjWHBOO
— Gabriel Cebrián (@Gaceru) May 4, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Gaceru
In another video showing the aftermath of the incident, Dave Chappelle thanked Actor, Singer and fellow Comedian Jamie Foxx, who ran up on stage to defend the Comedian, stating that: “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will turn up in a sheriff hat”, Jamie Foxx responded by saying that he thought the incident was part of the show, going on to say how important it was to protect Chappelle and other comedians.
“Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl”, read a tweet posted by @e5quire.
Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT
— E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022
Credit: Twitter @e5quire.
Definitely don’t tackle #DaveChappelle while he’s performing on stage 😬 pic.twitter.com/X0Lbi8ghsf
— AlexGB.sfm (@ab_a_w_p) May 4, 2022
Credit: [email protected]_a_w_p
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
