Baby P: ‘Pure evil’ Tracey Connelly to be released from prison

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 May 2022 • 16:12

Following a Parole Board’s rejection of a Government challenge, Tracey Connelly will be released from prison.

The mother of Baby P has been branded ‘pure evil’ by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

TRACEY Connelly, the mother of Baby P – who died following months of horrific abuse – is set to be released from prison after a Parole Board rejected a challenge from the UK government against the ruling for her to be freed.

A spokesman said in a statement: “Following the reconsideration application from the Secretary of State, a judge has ruled that the decision made by independent Parole Board members to release was not irrational, as stated in the reconsideration application, and the original decision is upheld.”

Following the announcement, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “Tracey Connelly’s cruelty towards her son, baby Peter, was pure evil.

“The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul – including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders – so that it serves and protects the public.”

Tracey Connelly’s cruelty towards her son, baby Peter, was pure evil. The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul – including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders – so that it serves and protects the public. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 5, 2022

The decision now means that Connelly could be freed within weeks.

The UK government were challenging a decision made in March, which deemed Connelly was suitable for release.

She had three previous bids rejected by the Parole Board, which acts independently of the Government.

Following the ruling, Mr Raab challenged the board’s decision and asked them to re-examine it.

Connelly, who was released on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions, was initially jailed in 2009.

At an Old Bailey hearing, it was determined that on August 3, 2007, she had “caused or allowed the death of her 17-month-old son Peter” at their home in Tottenham, north London.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.