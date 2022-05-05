By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 11:17

BREAKING NEWS: Popular pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy detained in Spain Credit: Youtube

On Thursday, 5, May, it was announced that Anatoly Shariy a Ukrainian pro-Russian Blogger and politician had been detained by Police in Spain on May, 4.

“Popular pro-Russian blogger, politician Anatoly Shariy detained in Spain. The controversial Ukrainian blogger was detained in Spain on May 4, the Security Service of Ukraine said. Ukrainian authorities suspect Shariy of high treason,” read a tweet posted by the Kyiv Independent.

The Kyiv Independent reported that Anatoly Shariy was detained in Spain according to information released by the SBU, Ukrainian Security Services.

Anatoly Shariy is a popular YouTube blogger who has criticised the Kyiv regime on the YouTube platform as well as a former supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however he was accused of treason in March with his political party, known as “Shariy party” being official banned by order of the President.

Anatoly Shariy has reportedly been a victim of harassment by right-wing supporters at his home in Spain since the beginning of the Ukraine Crisis, as name is reportedly on the online database called Myrotvorets, where he is classified as “an enemy of the Ukrainian state.”

In 2021 the Security Service of Ukraine accused Shariy of incitement to ethnic or racial hatred as well as treason. The news follows yesterday’s news on Wednesday, 4, May, when Russian Journalist Alexander Nevzorov was declared a Foreign Agent by the Russian Interior Ministry, following an article he published on Mariupol.

