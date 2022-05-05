BREAKING NEWS: Video footage of heavy fire on Azovstal plant with civilians still inside

Video footage of continued fighting with heavy fire at the Azovstal plant has gone viral online. On Thursday, May, 5, the Azov Battalion published a video, which is currently going viral, of the assault on the Azovstal plant by Russian Forces: “The defenders are holding the defense of the plant under heavy fire. The enemy is using aircraft, artillery and infantry,” the Ukrainian fighters stated. “The assault on #Azovstal continues! Defenders keep the plant under the heavy fire. The enemy uses aircraft, artillery and infantry.#SaveMariupol”, read one of the many tweets that show the same video that is being shared around the globe. The assault on #Azovstal continues! Defenders keep the plant under the heavy fire. The enemy uses aircraft, artillery and infantry.#SaveMariupol pic.twitter.com/Umg2DifWhs — Оксана Синяева (@o_sinaeva) May 5, 2022