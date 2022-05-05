By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 19:44

BREAKING NEWS: Video footage of heavy fire on Azovstal plant with civilians still inside

Video footage of continued fighting with heavy fire at the Azovstal plant has gone viral online. On Thursday, May, 5, the Azov Battalion published a video, which is currently going viral, of the assault on the Azovstal plant by Russian Forces: “The defenders are holding the defense of the plant under heavy fire. The enemy is using aircraft, artillery and infantry,” the Ukrainian fighters stated. “The assault on #Azovstal continues! Defenders keep the plant under the heavy fire. The enemy uses aircraft, artillery and infantry.#SaveMariupol”, read one of the many tweets that show the same video that is being shared around the globe. The assault on #Azovstal continues! Defenders keep the plant under the heavy fire. The enemy uses aircraft, artillery and infantry.#SaveMariupol pic.twitter.com/Umg2DifWhs — Оксана Синяева (@o_sinaeva) May 5, 2022

Credit: Twitter @o_sinaeva

On Thursday, May, 5, United Nations spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, speaking on the current incidents seen at the Azovstal plant stated : “The situation continues to be extremely, extremely dire for civilians. I think what we’re seeing from the people that have come out is not only some of them are in need obviously of medical help. … They’re dehydrated, they lack food. But the psychological impact that these people have to deal with, the trauma they have lived, that is something they need immediate support for and they will likely need support for in the weeks ahead,” Dujarric said, as reported by CNN.

On Wednesday 344 people were said to have been evacuated from Mariupol and surrounding areas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia had promised to allow for evacuation from the Azovstal plant on Thursday, but according to Ukrainian Forces at the complex, the Russian side is continuing the aggression, without letting people evacuate.

