By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 12:45

BREAKING NEWS: Videos of Israeli Forces storming Palestinian Al-Aqsa Mosque flood Twitter Credit: Twitter @shaima_zohair

On Thursday, 5, May, videos of Israeli Forces reportedly storming Palestinian Al-Aqsa Mosque began to flood Twitter. The Al-Aqsa Mosque which is located in the Old City of Jerusalem, is considered to be the third holiest site in Islam. Built on the top of Temple Mount it is sometimes referred to as Al-Aqsa Compound or Haram esh-Sharif in Islam.

“Israeli occupation forces assaulting and attacking Palestinian #Women in Al-Aqsa Mosque. #BreakingNews #AlAqsaUnderAttack #IsraeliTerrorism” posted user @klaib94

“With weapons, the occupation soldiers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli army is the “most moral” in the world. Thus, Israel respects religions and guarantees freedom of worship. #AlAqsaMosque #AlAqsa #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #المسجد_الأقصى #القدس” posted user @khalidhindam

"With weapons, the occupation soldiers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli army is the "most moral" in the world. Thus, Israel respects religions and guarantees freedom of worship. #AlAqsaMosque #AlAqsa #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #المسجد_الأقصى #القدس" posted user @khalidhindam

“*Video* The occupation forces arrested approximately 50 young men from the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque *#16thOctober” posted user @shaima_zohair

🎬 *Video*

The occupation forces arrested approximately 50 young men from the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque

"The occupation forces arrested approximately 50 young men from the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque" posted user @shaima_zohair

“Israeli forces assaulting Palestinian women in Al-Aqsa mosque today.” posted user @Palestinedailyn

"Israeli forces assaulting Palestinian women in Al-Aqsa mosque today." posted user @Palestinedailyn

The news follows Maria Zakharova claiming that Israeli mercenaries had been fighting in Ukraine. Speaking on Radio Sputnik on Wednesday, 4, May, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova stated that Israeli mercenaries are currently fighting against Russian Forces in Ukraine. According to Zakharova, she has seen “video, facts, materials” confirming the “neighborhood” between the Israelis and Azov (which is positioned in Russia as the main “neo-Nazi evil,” which Russia allegedly invaded Ukraine to eradicate). She gave no details about these materials.

