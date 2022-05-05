By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 11:36

Brit holidaymakers terrified as pilot forced to turn back because he was still in training. The flight from London’s Heathrow to New York had to quickly turn around when the mistake was realised.

The Virgin Atlantic flight had been heading to New York from London on Monday, May 2. 40 minutes into the flight the first officer piped up to say that he had not completed his final flight test.

One holidaymaker commented on the amazing mishap and said: “You could have cut the tension in the cockpit with a knife.”

After returning to Heathrow the Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330 had to wait for a more experienced replacement co-pilot.

Reportedly the co-pilot on the flight had only been lacking his “final assessment flight” that is needed by Virgin Atlantic but he was considered “safe to fly” by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Commenting on the New York flight a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson stated: “Due to a rostering error, flight VS3 from London Heathrow to New York-JFK returned to Heathrow on Monday 2nd May shortly after take-off.

“The qualified first officer, who was flying alongside an experienced captain, was replaced with a new pilot to ensure full compliance with Virgin Atlantic’s training protocols, which exceed industry standards.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers who arrived two hours, 40 minutes later than scheduled as a result of the crew change.”

The pilot was reportedly sufficiently qualified and a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority revealed: “Virgin Atlantic have made us aware of the incident.

“Both pilots were suitably licensed and qualified to undertake the flight.”

