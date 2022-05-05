By Laura Kemp • 05 May 2022 • 13:44

Celebrate Europe Day in Palmanova this weekend

Europe Day will be celebrated for the 17th time in Palmanova this weekend, May 8, 2022.

The popular celebration of Europe Day has been coordinated by the Calvià council and a group of volunteers of various nationalities, as well as entities and associations of the international community, and will take place from 11am until 9pm.

The event, which is held in Palmanova, will have a craft market along the Paseo del Mar and on the stretch of Avda. de la Platja, between Carrer Mestre Nicolau and Passeig del Mar.

There will also be different performances by Aydin, Bad Intentions / Buzz Cluster, Cherrybombs, Fresh Groove Band, Monkey Doo, Silvia Fluixà Band, The Syndicate, Le Kiff, Mike Jones and Geordi and Chispita. . There will also be an exhibition of rhythmic gymnastics by Son Ferrer, all with a presentation by Izzy Newman and Carlos Bestard.

In addition, and also completely free of charge, many children’s activities will be distributed along the Passeig del Mar, such as bouncy castles, a bubble pool, activities run by the Consell de Mallorca’s Fairs and Festivals program and a maze to promote the psychomotor activity.

