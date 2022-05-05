Diesel hits €2 already in almost 1,300 Spanish petrol stations

By Chris King • 05 May 2022 • 20:23

Credit: Pexels - Engin Akyurt

Almost 1,300 petrol stations around Spain have already hit the €2 mark for diesel at their pumps



Fuel costs in Spain are giving the consumer no respite at the moment. The 20 cents per litre discount that the government imposed on April 1 has relieved the situation slightly, but the cost of petrol and diesel just keeps increasing.

According to data from the EU Oil Bulletin published today, Thursday, May 5, this week, diesel has broken a record in Spain by reaching an average cost of €1,872/litre. This means that diesel has exceeded the price of petrol for the fifth consecutive week.

Data today from the Geoportal of gas stations of the Spanish Ministry for the Environment show that in 1,288 petrol stations, its cost is already above or close to €2/litre. That is equivalent to 11.3 per cent of the forecourt pumps in the country.

Specifically, in 780 stations it has already hit that cost, while in the rest it is at €1,999/litre. In another 6,000, its cost exceeds €1.90/litre, slightly above the €1.872/litre average.

Despite diesel cars being doomed to disappear in the future, a report from the We Are Safe disclosure initiative, promoted by the employers of Unespa insurance companies, says that 14.6 million of the 24.6 million cars on the road in Spain are still dependent on diesel.

The EU Oil Bulletin has been collecting data from the pumps in Spain since January 2021. It reveals that compared to the corresponding week of April 26 and May 2 in 2021, diesel has experienced a price increase of 41 per cent. This means that filling an average 55-litre tank with diesel has risen by €92 since January 2021, or 33 per cent.

Although not hitting the same figures as diesel, the cost of petrol is also rising. The average cost is currently €1,837/litre, the second-highest value in history. Petrol has increased by 38 per cent since January 2021, and filling a 55-litre tank at today’s prices would cost around €90 more – or 25 per cent more – than in January 2021.

Even with these reported increases, fuel costs in Spain are still lower than the average of the European Union, and the eurozone. In these two zones, the average cost of petrol stands at €1,870, and €1,882, while diesel is at €1,939, and €1,921 respectively, this week, as reported by larazon.es.

