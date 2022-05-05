By Matthew Roscoe • 05 May 2022 • 12:19

Do not approach: Manhunt launched for MMA fighter who skipped court in the UK. Image: Durham Police

Police issue a ‘do not approach’ warning as a manhunt is launched for an MMA fighter who skipped court in the UK.

The man failed to attend his trial on March 22 for offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

A MANHUNT has been launched for professional MMA fighter Darren ‘Powerhouse’ Towler who skipped court in the UK. Police have issued a ‘do not approach’ warning for the 6ft 3inch tall cage fighter.

40-year-old Towler, from Consett, failed to attend his trial on March 22 for offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

In a statement from the Durham police force on May 3, it was stated that a trial was heard at Teesside Crown Court in his absence and “on March 31, Towler was found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.”

The statement added: “A sentencing hearing for Towler and his co-defendants is due to take place at Teesside Crown Court on May 12 and 13.

“Towler is 6ft 3inches tall and of large build. He is well-known in the local community after a career as a professional MMA fighter.

“If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead call the police on 101,” the statement read.

His co-accused – John McNaughton, 34 of Bethune Road, Middlesbrough; Anthony Thurlow, 28, of Hollyrood Court, Middlesbrough; Terrance Duffield, 42, of Clairmont Court, Thornaby; and Sean Hornsby, 48, of no fixed abode – were all found guilty of the offence, according to police.

According to Sherdog.com, an MMA news outlet, Towler has an MMA record of 10 wins and eight losses.

