Belén Cebrián dead: Tributes paid to former UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism director

05 May 2022

Journalists who graduated under her tutelage have flooded social media with tributes.

FORMER UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism director Belén Cebrián passed away on Wednesday, May 4. Following the news, tributes from former students who studied under her tutelage have flooded social media.

UAM-EL PAÍS led tributes for their former director.

“For many years, Belén Cebrián was the pillar of the School of Journalism. He taught the importance of rigour, respect and the values of the best journalism, and he did it with passion and closeness. We will miss her,” a Twitter post read.

Durante muchos años, Belén Cebrián fue el pilar de la Escuela de Periodismo. Enseñó la importancia del rigor, el respeto y los valores del mejor periodismo, y lo hizo con pasión y cercanía. La echaremos de menos. pic.twitter.com/MjqwRHzkRb — Escuela UAM-EL PAÍS (@EdPeriodismo) May 5, 2022

“Today I said goodbye to a friend, almost a sister. He taught me a lot until the end. She was one of the best journalists I have ever met and a better person. Good trip Belén Cebrián,” wrote journalist Mábel Galaz.

Hoy he dicho adiós a una amiga, casi una hermana. Me enseñó mucho hasta el final. Era una de las mejores periodistas que he conocido y mejor persona. Buen viaje Belén Cebrián @el_pais @EdPeriodismo — Mábel Galaz (@mabelgalaz) May 4, 2022

Another journalist wrote on Twitter: “We work with words but sometimes we run out of them. Belén Cebrián was the mainstay of the @EdPeriodismo for many years. She was my teacher and my friend. The only consolation is the certainty that his teachings will endure in hundreds of students. See you always, teacher.”

Trabajamos con las palabras pero a veces nos quedamos sin ellas. Belén Cebrián fue durante muchos años el pilar de la @EdPeriodismo. Fue mi maestra y mi amiga. El único consuelo es la certeza del perdurar de sus enseñanzas en cientos de alumnos.

Hasta siempre, maestra. pic.twitter.com/Tim5wEjqx8 — Mariangela Paone (@mapaone) May 5, 2022

EL PAÍS journalist Soledad Alcaide wrote: “Belén Cebrián was always so elegant that she knew how to choose when to leave. She did it in the @EdPeriodismo and now, when so many of us cry for her. He leaves us a great lesson of life and dignity and his thousands of students the great teaching of how to practice the best journalism. Goodbye, teacher.”

Belén Cebrián fue siempre tan elegante que sabía elegir cuándo irse. Lo hizo en la @EdPeriodismo y ahora, cuando tantos la lloramos. Nos deja una gran lección de vida y dignidad y a sus miles de alumnos la gran enseñanza de cómo ejercer el mejor periodismo. Hasta siempre, maestra pic.twitter.com/aj0oXH4ELl — Soledad Alcaide (@Solealal) May 5, 2022

“My dear Journalism and life teacher, Belén Cebrian, has passed away. In class she was the most demanding, but in her office you always found refuge. He taught me the trade, but above all he helped me believe in myself when I was a scared kid. Thank you always,” said journalist Lola Hierro.

Mi querida profe de Periodismo y de vida, Belén Cebrian, ha fallecido.En clase era la más exigente, pero en su despacho siempre encontrabas refugio. Me enseñó el oficio, pero sobre todo me ayudó a creer en mí cuando yo era una cría asustada.Gracias siempre🤍@el_pais @EdPeriodismo — Lola Hierro (@Lola_Hierro) May 4, 2022

UK & Ireland correspondent for EL PAÍS, Rafa de Miguel, said: “Goodbye, Belén Cebrian. The profession with elegance, firmness with respect and affection. You have left a magnificent legacy. RIP.”

Adiós, Belén Cebrián. La profesión con elegancia, la firmeza con respeto y cariño. Has dejado un magnífico legado. DEP — Rafa de Miguel (@demiguelr) May 5, 2022

Details about her death have yet to be revealed.

