Belén Cebrián dead: Tributes paid to former UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism director

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 May 2022 • 10:11

Belén Cebrián dead: Tributes paid to former UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism director. Image: UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism

Tributes paid to former UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism director Belén Cebrián who has passed away.

Journalists who graduated under her tutelage have flooded social media with tributes.

FORMER UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism director Belén Cebrián passed away on Wednesday, May 4. Following the news, tributes from former students who studied under her tutelage have flooded social media.

UAM-EL PAÍS led tributes for their former director.

“For many years, Belén Cebrián was the pillar of the School of Journalism. He taught the importance of rigour, respect and the values of the best journalism, and he did it with passion and closeness. We will miss her,” a Twitter post read.

“Today I said goodbye to a friend, almost a sister. He taught me a lot until the end. She was one of the best journalists I have ever met and a better person. Good trip Belén Cebrián,” wrote journalist Mábel Galaz.

Another journalist wrote on Twitter: “We work with words but sometimes we run out of them. Belén Cebrián was the mainstay of the @EdPeriodismo for many years. She was my teacher and my friend. The only consolation is the certainty that his teachings will endure in hundreds of students. See you always, teacher.”

EL PAÍS journalist Soledad Alcaide wrote: “Belén Cebrián was always so elegant that she knew how to choose when to leave. She did it in the @EdPeriodismo and now, when so many of us cry for her. He leaves us a great lesson of life and dignity and his thousands of students the great teaching of how to practice the best journalism. Goodbye, teacher.”

“My dear Journalism and life teacher, Belén Cebrian, has passed away. In class she was the most demanding, but in her office you always found refuge. He taught me the trade, but above all he helped me believe in myself when I was a scared kid. Thank you always,” said journalist Lola Hierro.

UK & Ireland correspondent for EL PAÍS, Rafa de Miguel, said: “Goodbye, Belén Cebrian. The profession with elegance, firmness with respect and affection. You have left a magnificent legacy. RIP.”

 

Details about her death have yet to be revealed.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

