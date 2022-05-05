By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 May 2022 • 8:24

Fake priest invited in by troops tasked with protecting the queen Source: Ibagli, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The British Army are investigating a report that a man, posing as a priest, spent the evening in the barracks of the troops tasked with protecting the queen.

According to the Sun newspaper, the imposter gained entry to the barracks of the Coldstream Guards without any identification. Later in the evening he reportedly ate, drank and shared stories with the troops.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the Queen was not in residence at the time, adding: “The army takes this breach of security extremely seriously, and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority.

“This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation and would be therefore inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Apparently, the man had claimed to be a priest and told officers he was a friend of a member of the battalion’s chaplain. He was then invited in and offered something to eat and drink.

According to one of the troops, he told many tall stories, and they began to get suspicious when he “started talking about how he had worked as an ejector-seat test pilot and had some organs replaced.”

The Coldstream Guards, an army unit tasked with providing protection for the royal family at events and on ceremonial occasions, broke protocols when they invited a fake priest into their barracks. That lapse could result in severe action being taken against those responsible.

