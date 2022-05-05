Firefighters to the rescue after giant cactus calamity in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 16:54
Credit: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter
The Alicante Fire Brigade were called out to an unusual scene on Wednesday, May 4. The officers were left tackling a prickly situation after a giant cactus fell over on a public road when the area was hit by strong winds and storms.
Taking to Twitter the Alicante Fire Brigade commented on the spiky situation and said: “Yesterday in Benidorm we had to intervene in the removal of a huge cactus 🌵 fallen on the public road because of the storm and the strong gusts of wind that we are suffering!
“#bomberos #cpba #enaccion”
https://twitter.com/BomberosDipuALC/status/1522086989146767361
The officers also tackled other dangerous situations caused by the storm. On Ibiza Street, strong winds had caused a large billboard to crash to the ground appearing to hit a car. They tackled the fallen debris with officers from the local and national police in Benidorm.
In a tweet, the firefighters commented: “Last night in Benidorm in Ibiza Street and due to the strong wind we had to intervene together with the Local Police and the National Police in the removal of a billboard fallen to the pavement!”
https://twitter.com/BomberosDipuALC/status/1522141571486990337
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
