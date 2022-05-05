Firefighters to the rescue after giant cactus calamity in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 16:54

Credit: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter

In a spiky mission, firefighters from Spain’s Benidorm tackled a giant cactus.

The Alicante Fire Brigade were called out to an unusual scene on Wednesday, May 4. The officers were left tackling a prickly situation after a giant cactus fell over on a public road when the area was hit by strong winds and storms.

Taking to Twitter the Alicante Fire Brigade commented on the spiky situation and said: “Yesterday in Benidorm we had to intervene in the removal of a huge cactus 🌵 fallen on the public road because of the storm and the strong gusts of wind that we are suffering!

The officers also tackled other dangerous situations caused by the storm. On Ibiza Street, strong winds had caused a large billboard to crash to the ground appearing to hit a car. They tackled the fallen debris with officers from the local and national police in Benidorm.

In a tweet, the firefighters commented: “Last night in Benidorm in Ibiza Street and due to the strong wind we had to intervene together with the Local Police and the National Police in the removal of a billboard fallen to the pavement!”

