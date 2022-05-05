By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 13:24

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe sells Wizard robes to raise money for Ukraine Credit: Instagram @daniel9340

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe sells Wizard robes to raise money for Ukraine.

32-year-old Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe took to Instagram on Wednesday, 4, May, to promote MagicArtz a company that sells merchandising of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, in a new initiative to raise money for Ukraine.

“With every robe sold, we will send funds to support Ukrainian families,” the Harry Potter Actor said in an Instagram story that included a link to the website.

The MagicArtz website states: “LIVE THE MAGIC: The main piece of any magic collection is the robe! Get your costume ready to dress like a Potterhead with this robe that will make your costume look instantly premium! Pocket for Magic Wand and House Patch. Adult size and Kids size.”

“NOTE: WE’RE RAISING MONEY TO SUPPORT FAMILIES AND CHILDREN IN UKRAINE. FOR EVERY ROBE SOLD (FREE SHIPPING), THE BENEFIT WILL GO TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IN UKRAINE”

The news followed the UK announcing further bans and sanctions on Russia. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that Russia would no longer have access to the UK’s “World Class” management consulting, accounting and PR services, which are believed to be critical sectors to the Russian economy, reportedly accounting for 10% of Russian imports in the mentioned sectors.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.