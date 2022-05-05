Huge sandstorm in Iraq sends over 1,000 people to hospital

By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 12:22

A huge sandstorm in Iraq has sent over 1,000 people to hospital with respiratory problems.

On Thursday, 5, May, Inhabitants of six provinces in Iraq, including Baghdadwere met with a huge sandstorm covering the skies.

“again, sand storm is hitting middle and south of iraq. It is a clear sign of the climate changed that impacted by shuffling many greenery area to residential neighborhood.we need to force new laws to protect green land and secuir our children future #ClimateCrisis #Sandstorm” read a tweet posted alongside images of the effects of the sandstorm currently plaguing Iraq.

People have been urged to stay indoors by authorities in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar provinces according to INA news agency.

Anbar Health Media Director, Anas Qais Al-Ani stated “Health Centres in the city of Ramadi have begun to open their doors since the start of the dust storm until now.” Adding: “Calls have been sent to citizens through mosques and social networking sites, inviting them to go to receive treatment for people with suffocation cases.”

The Najaf Health Department has reportedly announced “more than 100 cases of suffocation in the province as a result of the dust storm.” according to INA.

This particular sandstorm is the buildup of days worth of dust storms that have caused cases of suffocation and lack of vision in most of the Iraqi provinces

Over 700 patients in hospitals in the province of Al-Anbar have suffered breathing difficulties following the huge sandstorm in Iraq, according to Health Official Anas Qais.

