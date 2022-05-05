ITV Tipping Point contestant dies before her episode airs on TV

By Fergal MacErlean • 05 May 2022 • 11:41

Image: Ben Shephard. Credit: ITV.

A contestant on Tipping Point died before the episode she was featured in aired.

ITV Tipping Point contestant Cath, a retired school bus driver from Bolton passed away, before the show aired on Wednesday, May 4.

The Bolton woman played alongside Afqad and Mark to win a potential £10,000 jackpot.

Host Ben Shepard tweeted before the programme: “Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends x”.

Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends x pic.twitter.com/sWwkAJNCjc — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) May 4, 2022

Kadie, Cath´s granddaughter replied:

“Thank you for your kind words for my nan, she was so excited that she got to meet you”.

Cath was knocked out first which left Afqad and Mark to battle for the prize.

The tweet was met with messages of support for Cath’s family. “I’m devastated to hear this and would like to offer my condolences to Cath’s friends and family,” one Twitter user posted.

The show has been airing on ITV for more than a decade and is now on series 12 of the popular daytime quiz game.

