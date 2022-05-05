Latin superstar Bad Bunny hops from Met Gala to release new album

By Fergal MacErlean • 05 May 2022 • 13:14
Image: Bad Bunny.
Credit: @badbunnytextos, Twitter.
Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to release Un Verano Sin Ti or A Summer Without You on Thursday, May 5.
The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer released the new album’s artwork and track list on Wednesday morning on Instagram.
The rising status of the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist comes as he made his television debut on the show Narcos in 2021.
He will appear alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming movie Bullet Train and in the 2024 Marvel film El Muerto which details the life of a wrestler in the Spider-Man universe.
In early 2020, he sang at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Shakira, and became the first urban Latin artist to be featured on the cover of Rollling Stone magazine.
His fourth studio album El último tour del Mundo, The last tour of the World, became the first full-length Spanish-language album to reach the top of the US Billboard 200 chart, and contained the single “Dakiti” which was number one on the Billboard Global 200.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.