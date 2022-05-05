Latin superstar Bad Bunny hops from Met Gala to release new album

By Fergal MacErlean • 05 May 2022 • 13:14

Image: Bad Bunny. Credit: @badbunnytextos, Twitter.

After making his first-ever appearances at Tuesday’s Met Gala, Latin superstar Bad Bunny is preparing to release his fifth studio album.



Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to release Un Verano Sin Ti or A Summer Without You on Thursday, May 5.



The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer released the new album’s artwork and track list on Wednesday morning on Instagram.



The rising status of the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist comes as he made his television debut on the show Narcos in 2021.

He will appear alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming movie Bullet Train and in the 2024 Marvel film El Muerto which details the life of a wrestler in the Spider-Man universe.

In early 2020, he sang at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Shakira, and became the first urban Latin artist to be featured on the cover of Rollling Stone magazine.

His fourth studio album El último tour del Mundo, The last tour of the World, became the first full-length Spanish-language album to reach the top of the US Billboard 200 chart, and contained the single “Dakiti” which was number one on the Billboard Global 200.

