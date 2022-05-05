By Laura Kemp • 05 May 2022 • 13:31

Moya & Emery - by your side for 25 years

Founded in 1991 by María Moyá, Charo Moyá and Nicolás Emery, Moya & Emery law firm and labour consultancy offer legal, accounting, tax and labour advice of the highest quality, aimed at providing comprehensive and honest advice.

Over 20 years of dedication and spirit of service has led to hundreds of clients placing their trust in Moya & Emery, who put their experienced team at their clients’ disposal and treat each situation in a personalised and honest way.

The highly-skilled group of professionals at Moya & Emery, specialising in various areas, use the values of trust, ethical commitment, professionalism, quality of service, personalised treatment and creativity to satisfy the needs and requirements of their clients in their professional lives, both as employers and employees.

The team at Moya & Emery, which includes lawyers, economists, graduates, accounting auditors, labour auditors and financial technicians, as well as a great administrative support and management team, guarantees to answer all of your questions and requirements – no matter how small they may be.

Moya & Emery has an office in Palma de Mallorca and Palmanova, both with the necessary infrastructure to carry out all management. The Palma de Mallorca office benefits from being located just a few metres from the Treasury Department, the Courts, the Bar Association of Balearic Islands and the Official College for Social Graduates in the Balearic Islands. While the Palmanova office is conveniently located in the “Club de Hielo”, the business centre of Calvià, collaborating with notaries, architects and other sectors.

To find out more about how Moya & Emery can assist you, take a look at their website here or their Facebook page here.

You can also contact them directly at their offices:

Office in Palma de Mallorca

C/Pere Dezcallar i Net nº11, local 1.

Palma de Mallorca.

07003

Telephone: 971 72 80 10

Office in Palmanova

C/Cordova nº5, local 5.

Palmanova, Calvià.

07181

Telephone: 971 13 23 59

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.