Music mogul Simon says he´s set to marry Lauren Silverman

By Fergal MacErlean • 05 May 2022 • 10:04

Image: Simon Cowell. Credit: Alison Martin. CC Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Simon Cowell will marry his fiancée, the US socialite, Lauren Silverman next month.

Simon Cowell is making the move to have Lauren walk up the aisle in London, The Sun reports in an exclusive on Thursday, May 5.

A source said: “Simon cannot wait to have Lauren as his wife and didn’t see the point in delaying it.

“He has taken charge of the planning and the date has been set for June.

“The ceremony is going to take place in London, with their son Eric front and centre, naturally.

“Simon and Lauren are looking forward to coming together with their family and friends to tie the knot.

“It’s been a long time coming and now Simon wants to get Lauren up the aisle as quickly as he can.”

Simon, 62, proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, 44, in January after feeling like they were already engaged while living together during lockdown.

The Britain’s Got Talent creator previously told The Sun: “I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party.”

The date for the big day remains under wraps.

“No one knows when it’s going to be — that’ll be a surprise, even for Lauren,” Simon said.

