‘No mercy’: Putin mouthpiece warns of ‘concentration camps and sterilisation’

By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 9:29

‘No mercy’: Putin’s mouthpiece warns of ‘concentration camps and sterilisation’ for Russian dissidents.

Russian filmmaker Shakhnazarov has blasted Russian critics of President Vladimir Putin. He spoke out on Rossiya 1 television and warned detractors that there will be “no mercy”, as reported by The Express on May 5.

Russia is set to carry out a Victory Day parade next week in Red Square. Speaking on TV Shakhnazarov said: “The opponents of letter Z must understand that if they are counting on mercy, no.

“There will be no mercy for them.

“It all became very serious, in this case, it means concentration camps, re-education, sterilisation.

“This is very serious.”

Speculation started on Wednesday, May 4, that Putin could soon declare war against Ukraine and mobilise troops nationally on May 9. Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine so far has been called a “special military operation” rather than war by Russia.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin commented on the speculation about a national mobilisation and said: “There is no chance of that. It’s nonsense.”

He went on to add: “It is not true. It is nonsense.”

