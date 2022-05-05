By Matthew Roscoe • 05 May 2022 • 12:36
BREAKING: Passenger plane escorted by fighter jets over London. Image: @WrestleMrtn
A PASSENGER plane was spotted being escorted by two two fighter jets over London on Thursday, May 5.
According to initial reports, two fighter planes – believed to be RAF Tornados – were seen flanking a British Airways plane to a London airport.
What’s going on here then? @British_Airways passenger plane being escorted by 2 RAF Tornados into an Airport over London pic.twitter.com/5rHzBnyue2
— Marty Marty Marty (@WrestleMrtn) May 5, 2022
One person on Twitter noted that they had seen the convoy flying over Surrey.
“In Surrey, just seen a British Airways passenger plane fly over with 2 fighter jets in close formation flanking either wing. Any idea why?” they said.
In Surrey, just seen a British Airways passenger plane fly over with 2 fighter jet in close formation flanking either wing. Any idea why?
— JamieWheatley (@martinandwheat) May 5, 2022
Another wrote: “An airliner aeroplane has just flown LOW over Trafalgar Square flanked by fighter jets!!”
However, despite initial fears, the spectacular sight was pre-planned by the RAF.
The plane was being escorted by the fighter jets ahead of a special meeting scheduled for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
As revealed in a statement from the RAF, the plane is carrying the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, ahead of his meeting with Mr Johnson on May 5.
Officials tweeted: “You may see a RAF Voyager and two RAF Typhoons flying over central London this morning.
“This is a pre-planned flypast to welcome the Prime Minister of Japan to the UK.”
The two Typhoon fighter jets and the RAF Voyager Vespina, finished with a Union Jack painted tail, set off from Brize Norton before flying over central London.
According to recent air traffic alerts, the turn points were:
– Brize Norton: 10.43 am
– Holwell: 10.44 am
– Eastleach Turville: 10.45 am
– VCY Bampton: 10.56 am
– W of Goring: 11 am
– VCY Cherysey: 11.06 am
– Walton On Thames: 11.07 am
It has also been revealed that the UK Prime Minister is expected to announce a “landmark defence partnership” known as the Reciprocal Access Agreement, according to the Express.
