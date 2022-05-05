By Guest Writer • 05 May 2022 • 19:21

You can apply for an Irish passport online Credit: Celtic Titles Images flickr

PERFECT EU travel option for those born in Northern Ireland as all those born in Ulster enjoy one very special benefit regardless of the Brexit result.

Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, people born in the north can identify as either Irish, British or both meaning that they can hold dual citizenship and therefore both British and Irish passports.

Following Brexit, the number of people applying for Irish passports started to increase considerably as those deciding to travel to countries in the European Union found that they are afforded a far easier time in entering than those using British passports.

According to figures obtained by The Irish Times, by 2020, for the first time ever, the number of applications for Irish passports from those living in Northern Ireland was greater than those applying for UK passports.

Whilst the UK bounced back in 2021, the latest figures for 2022 suggest that there are now more than two applications for an Irish passport compared to each British passport applied for.

With a population of just under two million, it is estimated that around 700,000 residents of Northern Ireland hold Irish passports and this figure is likely to grow, especially for holiday makers or second home owners who want to spend more than 90 out of 180 days in countries such as Spain.

