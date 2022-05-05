By Matthew Roscoe • 05 May 2022 • 10:50

Police investigating death of 80-year-old with gunshot wounds in Elche. Image: Policia Nacional

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old with gunshot wounds in Elche.

Neighbours reportedly “heard detonations” prior to the discovery of the body.

SPAIN’S National Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman who was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a house located in the municipality of Elche in Alicante, according to Efe sources on Thursday, May 5.

The woman, apparently of foreign nationality, was found “already dead” on the afternoon of May 4, in a villa in the Torre Azul urbanisation.

According to early reports, police were alerted to the incident at around 6.30 pm. Neighbours reported that they had seen blood at the entrance to the house.

When police arrived and entered the property they found the woman dead.

According to the same sources, prior to the shocking discovery, several neighbours reportedly “heard detonations”. The body is believed to have “been shot three times”, the sources said.

The National Police in Elche opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the elderly woman’s death and, according to the sources consulted by Efe, no arrests have been made so far and the motive for the incident is still unknown.

