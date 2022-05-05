By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 15:01

Pope Francis raises concern after using wheelchair publicly for first time Credit: Twitter @prudenceovlagos

After being seen in a wheelchair at a public event Pope Francis has caused global concern.

On Thursday, May, 5, 85-year-old Pope Francis was seen publicly in a wheelchair in the Paul VI hall of the Vatican, during a meeting of sisters and nuns belonging to a Catholic organisation.

Pope Francis has reportedly been suffering from knee pain for months, causing him to cancel various different engagements and more recently causing him difficulty walking.

This is not the first time he has used a wheelchair, as he had to use one following an operation on his colon in 2021, however, he had never been seen at a public event using a wheelchair.

The news follows reports of his assistant helping him out of a chair during his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square, on Wednesday, 4, May.

People have taken to Twitter to send their well wishes to the Pope.

“We need to be careful of the mentality that separates priests from laity, considering the first as protagonists and the second as executors, and carry out the Christian mission as one People of God. The entire Church is an evangelizing community. #Prayer #Vocations,” posted the Pope from his official twitter account, with a Twitter user responding “Get well soon Father.”

Although not everyone was as diplomatic with their well wishes:

“Pope Francis on wheelchair 😞😞😞😞…..

Get well soon Pope ,I think he should retire, my suggestion tho..” posted another Twitter user.

Pope Francis on wheelchair 😞😞😞😞…..

