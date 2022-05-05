Puzzle Solutions Edition 1922

By Marcos • 05 May 2022 • 9:54
1 Foal; 2 Land; 3 Dene; 4 Edgy; 5 Yolk; 6 Kind; 7 Derv; 8 Vain; 9 Null; 10 Leer; 11 Rota; 12 Ayes; 13 Soup; 14 Parr; 15 Rump; 16 Pelt. VULTURE
5 Eleven; 6 Covent Garden; 7 Bloody Mary; 8 Alfred Nobel; 9 Staffordshire; 10 Theodore Roosevelt.
Across: 1 Thaw; 8 Rope walker; 9 Restored; 10 Apse; 12 Fierce; 14 Slings; 15 Hermit; 17 Legate; 18 Esau; 19 Man-eater; 21 Disconcert; 22 Oust.
Down: 2 Homeliness; 3 Writ; 4 Sparse; 5 Swedes; 6 Clearing; 7 Free; 11 Sight-seers; 13 Rum punch; 16 Timing; 17 Lances; 18 Eddy; 20 Alto.
Across: 5 Dawn; 7 Indefinite; 8 Waif; 10 Dray; 12 Lea; 13 Plague; 16 Natal; 18 Pan; 20 Foul; 21 Lick; 22 Bet; 24 Times; 25 Mexico; 26 Elm; 27 Coax; 29 Lily; 33 Expression; 34 Sewn.
Down: 1 Una; 2 Gear; 3 Tidy; 4 Sir; 5 Dew; 6 White; 9 Bluff; 10 Danube; 11 Yap; 13 Pluto; 14 Gale; 15 Unisex; 17 Alex; 19 Skimp; 23 Tip; 25 Maize; 27 Crew; 28 Also; 30 Yen; 31 Apt; 32 Zoo.
Across: 1 Cuartel, 5 Staff, 8 Arcos, 9 Jealous, 10 Saucers, 11 Llano, 12 Patata, 14 Estado, 17 Liver, 19 Exclaim, 22 Cartero, 23 Meals, 24 Apoyo, 25 Apology.
Down: 1 Crabs, 2 Account, 3 Taste, 4 Lujoso, 5 Staples, 6 Ahora, 7 Fósforo, 12 Policia, 13 Terreno, 15 Aparato, 16 Señora, 18 Vario, 20 Campo, 21 Misty.
EASY
HARD
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.