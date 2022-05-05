Renfe recovers 100 per cent of its Malaga-Sevilla Avant service

By Chris King • 05 May 2022 • 19:15

Credit: Flickr Alejandro Castro

100 per cent of its Avant service between Malaga and Sevilla has now been recovered announces Renfe

Renfe has announced today, Thursday, May 5, that starting next Wednesday, May 11, the sixth Malaga-Cordoba-Sevilla service will be restored. With the addition of these early afternoon trains to the timetable, the Avant schedules between the two capitals are finally restored to 100 per cent.

A schedule of twelve daily trains will operate on working days, incorporating the departure from Malaga at 4:28pm, and from Sevilla at 5:50pm. This brings the total number of trains running on the route connecting Malaga, Cordoba and Sevilla back to 60 each day, offering 14,200 seats from Monday to Friday.

As of next Wednesday 11, the schedules for the Avant train service will include departures from Malaga will be at 6:43am, at 9:10am, at 2:15 pm, at 4:28pm, at 6:18pm. and at 8:13 p.m. From Sevilla, departures will leave at 6:50am, 8am, 12:52pm, 3:30pm, 5:50pm, and at 7:35.

The company points out that all these services stop at the Cordoba, Puente Genil Herrera, and Antequera Santa Ana stations. To this program, will be added two Avant Sevilla-Cordoba routes on working days, leaving the capital of Cordoba at 6:50am, and Sevilla at 9:35pm.

Travellers can buy tickets and check all the information on the service through the usual channels: www.renfe.com, the Renfe official app, telephone 912 320 320, ticket offices, and travel agencies.

From the point of view of sustainability, Renfe highlights that the circulation of these Avant services is equivalent to an average of 9,400 private vehicles from Monday to Friday. It contributes to avoiding, in that period, the emission of approximately 312 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.