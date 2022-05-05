By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 11:50

Spanish tourism on the rise March saw four MILLION more tourists than in 2021

Spanish tourism saw four million tourists in March, which is eight times more than the 491,000 seen in the same month last year, but still 1.6 million below the figures for 2019, before the pandemic, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). Visitors spent €5.069 billion, down from €544 million a year ago and €6.035 billion left in March 2019, as reported by 20minutos.

According to the surveys of international tourist arrivals (Frontur) and their spending in Spain (Egatur) published on Thursday by the INE, the recovery of British tourism is well on the way, with more than 826,000 British tourists who spent 1,013 million. They were followed by German tourists, who amounted to almost 610,000 in March, five times more than in 2020, and 456,600 French tourists, with a 332% increase.

During the first three months of the year, 9.67 million tourists entered Spain, compared to 1.2 million a year earlier and 14.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. In that period, spending totalled 11,853 million euros, almost 10 times more than between January and March 2021 and close to the 15,000 million of the same months of 2019. Average spending per tourist stood at €1,257 in March, 13.6% more than a year ago and up from €1,068 in 2019, while average daily spending grew by 20.4% to €157 per person.

The Canary Islands, saw the most tourists accounting for 27.9 % of total arrivals; Catalonia came second , with 17.5 % of the total and more than 700,000 people, and Andalusia came third, with tourists amounting to 610,000, 15.1 % of the total.

