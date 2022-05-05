By Matthew Roscoe • 05 May 2022 • 11:18

BREAKING: HUGE announcement regarding The Queen’s participation at summer Garden Parties.

Garden parties are held at Buckingham Palace and Holyroodhouse each year.

A HUGE announcement has been made on Thursday, May 5 regarding The Queen’s participation at this year’s summer Garden Parties.

Buckingham Palace has revealed that other members of the Royal Family will be attending the Buckingham Palace and Holyroodhouse garden parties this summer in place of Her Majesty.

Although the events at Buckingham Palace Garden and at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh have been cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic, it was expected that the 96-year-old would attend this year.

The three events at Buckingham Palace – May 11, 18 and 25 – and The Holyroodhouse party on June 29 – are now set to be attended by family members of the elderly monarch.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said today: “Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other Members of the Royal Family at this year’s Garden Parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

As previously reported, the royal has been struggling with mobility issues and there were even fears that she would have to miss Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29 due to her health reportedly deteriorating.

However, The Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, was able to attend the service of her late husband without the need for a helicopter, six-foot privacy screens or a football-style tunnel as had been reported at the time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.