By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 11:53

Credit: UK Gov

The UK boosts humanitarian aid for ‘those bearing the brunt of Putin’s vile war’. £45 million worth of funding has been confirmed by the UK government.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Thursday, May 5, that the UK will provide a package of support for the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The government revealed that: “charities working on the ground to provide care, support and protection for those in Ukraine and at its borders will receive £45 million in UK funding, as part of a wider package of support.

“Nearly 16 million people are reported to be in need of humanitarian assistance within Ukraine. Over 5 million refugees have arrived in European countries since the conflict started, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Britain has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine throughout this conflict. As one of the largest humanitarian donors we will continue to make sure those bearing the brunt of Putin’s vile war have the lifesaving aid they need.

“British aid is supporting the most vulnerable in Ukraine, particularly women and children, who are facing increased risk of sexual violence and exploitation.”

In total the UK has committed to a £220 million package of support for Ukraine and the surrounding region.

After a direct request from Ukraine, the UK committed to providing “up to £2 million in vital food supplies like dried food, tinned goods and water to areas of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.