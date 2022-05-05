By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 19:17

WATCH: $36M Russian helicopter fished out of Kyiv Reservoir as Ukraine cracks jokes Credit: Defence of Ukraine

A Russian Helicopter has been fished out of Kyiv Reservoir as reported by Defence of Ukraine.

On Thursday, May, 5, the Defence of Ukraine took to Twitter to publish footage of a sunken Russian Helicopter being fished out of Kyiv Reservoir.

“A new variety of fish can now be caught in Kyiv Reservoir. russian helicopter Mi-28N “Night Hunter” has become prey itself. 🇺🇦 military shot it down during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the war. For more – #ArmUkraineNow” read the joke that accompanied the footage of the destroyed helicopter posted by Defence of Ukraine’s official twitter account.

A new variety of fish can now be caught in Kyiv Reservoir. russian helicopter Mi-28N "Night Hunter" has become prey itself. 🇺🇦 military shot it down during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the war. For more – #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/5E2l8wvlE4 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 5, 2022

A Twitter user responded by posting further images of the destroyed, sunken, Russian helicopter that had been pulled out out of the Kyiv Reservoir.

“Good riddance” read the tweet.

Credit: Twitter @JSukraine2022

The destroyed Russian helicopter reportedly cost $36 million, and was destroyed during the first few days of the invasion of Ukraine, with Stinger MANPADS. Russia has allegedly lost a minimum of 155 helicopters since the invasion began on February, 24, according to official figures published by the Ukrainian Government.

The news follows the announcement that Anatoly Shariy, a Ukrainian pro-Russian Blogger and politician being detained by Police in Spain after being declared a suspect of High Treason by the Ukrainian Security Service.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.