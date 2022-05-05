By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 19:17
WATCH: $36M Russian helicopter fished out of Kyiv Reservoir as Ukraine cracks jokes
Credit: Defence of Ukraine
On Thursday, May, 5, the Defence of Ukraine took to Twitter to publish footage of a sunken Russian Helicopter being fished out of Kyiv Reservoir.
“A new variety of fish can now be caught in Kyiv Reservoir. russian helicopter Mi-28N “Night Hunter” has become prey itself. 🇺🇦 military shot it down during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the war. For more – #ArmUkraineNow” read the joke that accompanied the footage of the destroyed helicopter posted by Defence of Ukraine’s official twitter account.
A Twitter user responded by posting further images of the destroyed, sunken, Russian helicopter that had been pulled out out of the Kyiv Reservoir.
“Good riddance” read the tweet.
Credit: Twitter @JSukraine2022
The destroyed Russian helicopter reportedly cost $36 million, and was destroyed during the first few days of the invasion of Ukraine, with Stinger MANPADS. Russia has allegedly lost a minimum of 155 helicopters since the invasion began on February, 24, according to official figures published by the Ukrainian Government.
The news follows the announcement that Anatoly Shariy, a Ukrainian pro-Russian Blogger and politician being detained by Police in Spain after being declared a suspect of High Treason by the Ukrainian Security Service.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
