By Laura Kemp • 05 May 2022 • 10:37

WATCH: Heartwarming surprise from one father to another. Image - @EatMoreBeMore

A few years ago, Chris Franzoni’s – otherwise known as @EatMoreBeMore on Instagram – grandmother died, and Chris’ father recently surprised his grandfather with a blast from the past…

The caption on the video reads: “Not food related, but family related – and an epic surprise from my Dad to my 93 y.o. Grandfather that I wanted to share”, and the video explains how, since the death of his grandmother, his grandfather has been talking about the car he had when the couple first met.

That day, Chris’ father surprised his grandfather with that exact car – a 1949 Chrysler Woody. Watch his reaction…

