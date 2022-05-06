By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 17:40

18 Chinese warplanes fly into Taiwan Defence zone in second incursion of 2022 Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

The Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ zone for the second time this year.

On Friday, May, 6, 18 Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported 18 Chinese warplanes entering Taiwan’s Defence zone.

“18 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW, KJ-500 AEW&C*2, H-6*2, J-11*6, Y-8 EW and J-16*6) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 6, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://bit.ly/3LTDiW1″,read a tweet posted by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence informing of the incursion by the Chinese warplanes.

18 PLA aircraft (Y-8 ASW, KJ-500 AEW&C*2, H-6*2, J-11*6, Y-8 EW and J-16*6) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 6, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/KXaD0oacG7 pic.twitter.com/1qNVY3BTip — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

The link they provided on their official Twitter account led to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence’s official website which gave more information on the Chinese warplanes:

“Air activities in the southwestern ADIZ of R.O.C. ”

“May 6,2022（Friday）”

Aircraft Type:

“運-8反潛機 1架次 (One Y-8 ASW)”

“空警-500機 2架次（Two KJ-500 AEW&C”

“轟-6機 2架次 (Two H-6)”

“殲-11機 6架次 (Six J-11)”

“運-8遠干機 1架次 (One Y-8 EW)”

“殲-16機 6架次 (Six J-16)”

“三、活動概要Activities Area:”

“活動示意圖、照片”

“Flight paths as illustrated”

“四、空軍應處作為Reactions:”

“派遣空中巡邏兵力應對、廣播驅離、防空飛彈追監”

“CAP aircraft tasked, radio warnings issued and air defense missile systems deployed to monitor the activities.”

Today’s incursion was the second-largest seen in 2022, after 39 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) ON January 23.

The ADIZ covers a larger area than Taiwanese airspace so as to give time for Taiwan to respond to any incoming threats from China.

The reports of Chinese warplanes entering Taiwan comes at a time of rising tension over political disputes regarding the independence of Taiwan. 64.3% of Taiwan’s population identified as Taiwanese, 2.6% as Chinese, 29.9% as both, and 3.2% declining in a 2020 survey.

