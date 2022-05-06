All set to save La Peana, Seron’s ancient holm oak

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2022 • 19:37
LA PEANA: The holm oak has stood in Seron for 1,300 years
Photo credit: Por los caminos de Malaga
LA PEANA, a holm oak growing in Seron, is one of Andalucia’s oldest and largest trees.
The 1,300-year-old tree has been officially protected since 2019 and experts are racing against time to halt its rapid deterioration. A fracture in La Peana’s centre was stabilised in February last year, but experts explained that this was only a temporary solution.
Manolo Perez Sola, president of the Friends of the La Peana Association, has now confirmed to a Cadena Ser interviewer that a definitive answer was within reach.
“Bernabe Moya from Valencia ,one of the country’s leading botanists, has devised a way of saving the tree,” he said.
Moya’s project has now been presented to Junta experts who are currently analysing his proposals, Perez explained.
“Once they have given their approval we can start moving,” the Friends of La Peana president said, revealing that the Diputacion provincial council had already pledged an allocation from the 2022 Budget.
“We shall then ask for proposals from companies interested in taking on the work,” he added.
The contract should be awarded within two months while treating La Peana is expected to take between two and three weeks.
“This is a rapid operation and the idea is to complete it by the autumn before La Peana is harmed by the wind and snow,” Perez said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
