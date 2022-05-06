Allergy sufferers warned of high pollen count in Costa del Sol

By Chris King • 06 May 2022 • 0:52

Credit: Pezels - cottonbro

Costa del Sol allergy suffers warned of a high pollen count



This week’s forecast from the Spanish Aerobiology Network (REA), will be especially annoying for those on the Costa del Sol who suffer from allergies to olive tree and grass pollen. Experts had predicted a spring in general terms with moderate levels and a mild intensity of this irritation, in the vast majority of the country.

Lourdes Romualdo though, the head of the Allergology Service at Quironsalud Marbella Hospital, today, Thursday, May 5 explained the current situation.

“During this period, the centre and the southern fringe of Spain has been stained red as the maximum level of pollen grain concentrations of these two species has been reached. The meteorological conditions recorded in this first quarter of the year have led to the maximum concentration of these particles”.

The health expert confirmed that these last few days the consultations of patients have increased with those “afflicted by the typical symptoms: itchy throat, eyes, nose, ear, sneezing, and mucus”.

“Until now, masks have provided a protective barrier and have slowed down the access of pollen particles to the nose and mouth. They have helped to protect the airways and, therefore, soften the effects of allergy, but this beneficial effect has already been forgotten in the allergy-sensitive population”, she pointed out.

Although most of us associate the discomfort of allergies with the beginning of spring, the truth is that in Mediterranean areas the season of symptoms begins months in advance.

Romualdo stressed that “allergy sufferers who live on the Costa del Sol suffer the symptoms of pollen before the arrival of spring, in March. This month is the month of the pollination of species of the cupressaceae family of plants, which includes the arizonicas. These are very common specimens on the Andalucian coast as they are garden hedges and cypresses”.

“Its presence is widespread inside urbanisations, single-family home gardens, and parks. Their use in this type of construction explains the increased prevalence of pollen allergy in winter in this geographical area”, she concluded, as reported by malagahoy.es.

