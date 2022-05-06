By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 18:02

BREAKING NEWS: Huge explosion destroys hotel in Cuba's Havana Credit: Twitter @CensoredClothi1

It is currently unknown how many people have been injured in the explosion at the hotel in Cuba, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

On Friday, May, 6, a huge explosion blasted through various floors of a hotel in Havana, Cuba.

“A strong explosion rocked the Saratoga Hotel opposite the Havana Capitol, the building was partially destroyed,” read one tweet posted with footage of the incident.

❗️A strong explosion rocked the Saratoga Hotel opposite the Havana Capitol, the building was partially destroyed pic.twitter.com/Dl03Tjb3bb — Censored Clothing 🇮🇳🇷🇺 (@CensoredClothi1) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @CensoredClothi1

“#BREAKING : Multiple floors of hotel destroyed following large explosion in Dragones area of Havana, Cuba; major rescue operation underway,” read another tweet that showed another angle of the aftermath of the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba.

#BREAKING: Multiple floors of hotel destroyed following large explosion in Dragones area of Havana, Cuba; major rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/MVTOc58vR8 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @BreakingIEN

“Witnesses” have taken to social media to post their accounts of the explosion with some going so far as to claim it could be a bomb as the explosion was reportedly “felt like a huge bomb.”

The exact causes behind the explosion at the hotel in Cuba have not yet been officially reported.

The news of the explosion in the Saratoga hotel of Havana, Cuba, comes after reports earlier today of an explosion that went off in the attic of a building located in the Salamanca district in the Centre of Madrid, Spain, leaving at least 17 people seriously injured.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.