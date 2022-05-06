By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 18:02
BREAKING NEWS: Huge explosion destroys hotel in Cuba's Havana
Credit: Twitter @CensoredClothi1
On Friday, May, 6, a huge explosion blasted through various floors of a hotel in Havana, Cuba.
“A strong explosion rocked the Saratoga Hotel opposite the Havana Capitol, the building was partially destroyed,” read one tweet posted with footage of the incident.
❗️A strong explosion rocked the Saratoga Hotel opposite the Havana Capitol, the building was partially destroyed pic.twitter.com/Dl03Tjb3bb
— Censored Clothing 🇮🇳🇷🇺 (@CensoredClothi1) May 6, 2022
#BREAKING: Multiple floors of hotel destroyed following large explosion in Dragones area of Havana, Cuba; major rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/MVTOc58vR8
— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) May 6, 2022
“Witnesses” have taken to social media to post their accounts of the explosion with some going so far as to claim it could be a bomb as the explosion was reportedly “felt like a huge bomb.”
The exact causes behind the explosion at the hotel in Cuba have not yet been officially reported.
The news of the explosion in the Saratoga hotel of Havana, Cuba, comes after reports earlier today of an explosion that went off in the attic of a building located in the Salamanca district in the Centre of Madrid, Spain, leaving at least 17 people seriously injured.
