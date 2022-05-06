By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 11:59

BREAKING NEWS: Journalist Roman Protasevich's girlfriend sentenced to six years in prison after being seized on Ryanair flight

The Russian woman associated with Roman Protasevich, called Sofia Sapieha who was first arrested on May, 23, 2021, will face six years in prison.

On Friday, May, 6, Grodno Regional Court sentenced the girlfriend of Roman Protasevich, a Russian woman under the name of Sofia Sapieha, who was charged under seven articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus, to six years in prison, as reported by GazetaRu.

“This is crazy. Hrodna, Belarus Regional Court pronounced the verdict on political prisoner Sofia Sapieha. She was seized on a Ryanair plane together with Roman Protasevich, former editor-in-chief of NEXTA.” read a tweet posted showing a video of the verdict given today in court.

Sapieha was detained on May,23, 2021 together with the journalist Roman Protasevich. They were on the a Ryanair flight, which had made an emergency landing at the National airport of Minsk. The trial of the Russian woman began in public on 28 March in Grodno, Belarus.

Then the trial was held in a closed regime, as the case materials contained personal data of the security officers, who were the aggrieved party in the case. There was also information about the judges, officials and their family members.

Roman Protasevich;s girlfriend had previously been charged under seven articles of the criminal code, including inciting social hatred and discord and unlawful acts in relation to private life information.

The news comes just after yesterday’s news, when on Thursday, 5, May, it was announced that Anatoly Shariy a Ukrainian pro-Russian Blogger and politician had been detained by Police in Spain on May, 4.

