By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 14:18

BREAKING NEWS: Putin goes against Kremlin and sends further conscripts to war Credit: Twitter @DI_Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claim that Putin has gone against the Kremlin and will send further soldiers to war.

On Friday, May, 6, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed that Putin has gone against the Kremlin’s rules on conscripts, and continued to send further troops to battle.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine took to Twitter to post:

“#GURInform 🦉

❗ Putin continues to send soldiers to war in Ukraine

▪ Due to the high losses at the front, the occupiers are trying to replenish the reserves of “live force” in a temporary manner.”

🔗Further details”

#ГУРінформує 🦉

❗ Путін продовжує надсилати строковиків на війну в Україну

▪ Через високі втрати на фронті окупанти намагаються терміново поповнити резерви “живої сили”.

🔗Детальніше: https://t.co/Uve9gymRyy pic.twitter.com/cIQufqljO9 — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DI_Ukraine

In a link they provided to their official website, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated:

“Due to the high losses at the front, the occupants are trying to replenish the reserves of “live forces” on a temporary basis. Although the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that conscripts are not allowed to take part in the war, such incidents are occurring more frequently.”

“It has been established that the 217th Airborne Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division (Ivanovo) is actively recruiting conscripts for combat operations on the territory of Ukraine.The 98th division of the occupier took part in battles on the territory of Kharkiv Region.”

“The success in renewing losses led to a shortening of the training period for the future occupants. New recruits of the 8th Army of the pivdennoe Military District of the RF Ground Forces undergo a 4-day training course. After that, they will be sent to reinforce the motorized infantry units on the territory of Ukraine.”

“Also, the Russian authorities are sending up to 40 Crimean medics to the occupied territories of Donetsk Region on a volunteer basis. The “enlistment” period is up to 2 months. The stated aim is “to provide assistance”.”

“At the same time, the number of deserters is increasing. Thus, in the village of Ribalche in the Kherson region, 15 Russian Federation military servicemen were detained by the occupants. They did not want to engage in combat operations with the Ukrainian army and left the location of the unit.”

The news comes just after Russia promising to allow for evacuation from the Azovstal plant on Thursday, but according to Ukrainian Forces at the complex, the Russian side is continuing the aggression, without letting people evacuate.

