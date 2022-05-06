By Chris King • 06 May 2022 • 18:34

Covid figures for Andalucia, on Friday, May 6, released by the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography



The Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography today, Friday, May 6, released its twice-weekly Covid figures for Andalucia. Data show an increase in infections since last Tuesday’s report. A total of 7,644 cases of coronavirus have been added in the last four days, compared to 5,622 on Tuesday 3.

According to official data, by province, Sevilla has the most cases, with 1,339. Cadiz follows with 1,299, Malaga has 1,204; Cordoba 981; Granada 824; Jaen 794; Huelva 602; and 601 cases in Almeria.

Regarding the accumulated incidence rate in the community, it currently stands at 294.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The Ministry of Health and Families reports that 765 patients are currently confirmed as hospitalised with Covid-19 in Andalucian hospitals, of which, 46 are in the ICU.

By provinces, Almeria has the most patients admitted, with 60, 2 of them in the ICU. Cadiz has 98 hospitalised, with 9 in the ICU; Cordoba has 68 admitted and 5 in the ICU; Granada has 70, of which 5 are in the ICU.

Huelva has 55 hospitalisations, of which 2 in the ICU; Jaen 65, with 4 in the ICU; Malaga has 140, with 9 in the ICU; and Sevilla with 209 hospitalisations, of which 10 are in the ICU, as reported by europasur.es.

