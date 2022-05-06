Drystone wall at Moraira’s l’Ampolla beach is a work of traditional art

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2022 • 17:00
L’AMPOLLA REPAIRS: Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell admires traditional drystone workmanship
Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall
WORK has finished on the retaining wall above Moraira’s l’Ampolla beach.
This was badly affected during the storms of 2021 and throughout last summer it was camouflaged by a canvas covered with a design resembling traditional drystone walling.
This was preferable to leaving the damaged wall in plain sight, explained Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell.
Visiting the wall on May 6, accompanied by General Services councillor Jose Antonio Bisquert, Llobell expressed his satisfaction with the repairs.
“This summer we shall be able to enjoy the view from the l’Ampolla lookout point as well as a repaired and improved garden area,” Llobell said.
